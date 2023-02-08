20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after 2 passengers in his vehicle died, after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday involving the death of two people back in March of 2022.

Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.

Stencel will be held on $50,000 bail.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to speak about the charges.

His office, through a release, said Stencel was driving north on Warner Road in the Town of Lancaster. That's where he lost control of the vehicle, between Greenbriar Drive and Pheasant Run Lane; the vehicle hit a tree and then caught fire.

Two passengers, 19-year-old Makenzie Mycek and 19-year-old Molly Kaminski, died at the scene.

"The defendant is accused of acting with substantial and unjustifiable risk, which resulted in the deaths of his two passengers," the district attorney's office said.

Stencel was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for burns to his face, head, legs and hands.

Stencel faces up to four years in prison.