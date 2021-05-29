Reward up to $5,000 offered for information about Block Street shooting

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for shooting Robert Jackson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for shooting Robert Jackson.

Jackson was shot on May 22 on Block Street in the City of Buffalo. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about this incident.