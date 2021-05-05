Crime Stoppers offering reward in Buffalo assault case

Yusuf Hassem was beaten late last month at East Delavan and Schuele Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers and Buffalo Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for an assault that took place on Buffalo's East Side last month.

They say Yusuf Hassem was beaten on April 23 at the corner of East Delavan Avenue and Schuele Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the case.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android store.