Crime Stoppers WNY offers reward in unsolved 2000 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Manse "Bobby" Hall.

Hall was killed on April 15, 2000 on Box Avenue and Kehr Street in the City of Buffalo. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this incident.