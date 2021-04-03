Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Kevin Allen

Kevin Allen Jr, who is 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 300 pounds, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms of his federally supervised release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward for a man they say is wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Kevin Allen Jr, who is 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 300 pounds, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms of his federally supervised release, according to Crime Stoppers.

Information that can be used to locate Allen is being sought. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in exchange for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of Allen.