Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to the arrest of Wayne Printup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Wayne Printup.

According to Crime Stoppers, Printup is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for murder. It's alleged that Printup may be hiding on a Western New York Indian Reservation.

Anyone with information about Printup's whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Printup is said to be 6 feet tall and weigh 160 pounds.