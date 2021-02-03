Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information about September 2020 homicide

Martin Hinton was murdered on September 24, 2020 on Mapleridge Ave, near Erie County Medical Center, in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is looking for the public's help in solving a September 2020 homicide.

Martin Hinton was murdered on September 24, 2020 on Mapleridge Ave, which is near Erie County Medical Center, in Buffalo. Crime Stoppers is looking for any information that leads to the indictment or arrest of those involved in Hinton's death.