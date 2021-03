Crime Stoppers and the US Marshals Service are looking for 41-year-old Junny Parks of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a Buffalo man wanted for a predatory sex assault against a child.

Crime Stoppers and the US Marshals Service are looking for 41--year-old Junny Parks. Parks is also wanted for a charge of Rape 1st.