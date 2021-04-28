Niagara County Sheriff's Office warning Western New Yorkers about new scam

With this scam, victims in Genesee County were called by someone claiming to be a relative who was arrested and in need of bail money.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is telling Western New Yorkers to be on guard about another new scam going around.

For this one, victims in Genesee County were called by someone claiming to be a relative who was arrested and in need of bail money. Shortly after the phone call a "courier" for the alleged family member's attorney arrived at the victims house to take the money.

Later, a second phone call was made to the victim saying the bail amount had increased, and that more money was needed. Another exchange via courier was made.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation into these larceny reports. According to the sheriff's office, this incident has happened multiple times in the area and victims have lost more than $50,000.