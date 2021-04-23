Batavia Police look for leads in bail scam

Police say the scam involves at least four people and starts with a phone call to the victim from a private number.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are looking for leads in a bail phone scam.

It starts out with a frantic call from a female to 'Grandma' or 'Grandpa" saying she's been in an accident, arrested and needs bail.

The female goes on to say her phone was broken in the accident that's why she's calling from a private number and that her 'attorney' will call to make arrangements to pick up the bail.

Shortly after, the 'attorney' calls and says he needs $10,000 to get the granddaughter out of jail and that it must be in cash, instructing the victim to leave the money on the porch for a courier to pick up. Police say once the scammers get the cash, they keep calling demanding more money for various legal reasons.

The suspects are known to operate a white sedan, possibly a Kia, and a black sedan or SUV. They include a female, a smaller-build young-looking black male, a heavy-set white male, and a younger average-sized white male with dark hair.

If you were in the area of Ellicott and William Streets around noon on Tuesday, or Wednesday between 11 AM- 2 PM, or have any other information about this crime that could help police, you're asked to contact Detective Jason Ivison at 585-345-6312 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370. You can also leave a tip here.