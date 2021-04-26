Amherst Police warning residents about grandparent scam

With this new scam, a caller pretends to be the grandchild of the person who answers the phone.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are warning residents about a new grandparent scam that is targeting senior citizens.

With this scam, a caller pretends to be the grandchild of the person who answers the phone. The caller will claim that they're in trouble, saying they need money for bail or some other reason. The FTC notes that the caller may speak softly or make an excuse as to why they sound different.

The caller will also ask the grandparent to keep this a secret, saying they don't want their parents to know, or claiming they're under a gag order. Someone pretending to be a lawyer representing the "grandchild" might also be on the line, saying they need money to represent them in court.

The scammer will then tell the person on the phone that someone will stop by their home to pick up the cash. The grandparent may then receive more calls to send money by wire transfer or through the mail.

Amherst Police note that once the money is handed over, that money is gone.

To protect your personal information, and to avoid scams, the Amherst Police Department recommends: