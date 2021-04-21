USPS package text scam going around WNY

2 On Your Side spoke with the chief of the Lewiston Police Department Wednesday on what you should do if you get one of these texts.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning Western New Yorkers of yet another text messaging scam that's going around.

The scam tries to bait people into downloading package delivery information and may look like it's from the U.S. Postal Service. It then asks you to click on a link to confirm it. Police are warning residents not to respond to the text or click on the link, saying your personal information could be stolen.

"Unfortunately once you fall into that trap if they get that information short of changing accounts or changing information there's not a lot you can do and there's not a lot of instances where these people get caught and brought to justice unfortunately," said Chief Frank Previte.