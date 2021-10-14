2 men from Rochester area charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

28-year-old Cody Mattice and 29-year-old James Mault have been charged in a federal indictment.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men from the Rochester area have been charged in a federal indictment with pepper-spraying police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents unsealed Wednesday, 28-year-old Cody Mattice and 29-year-old James Mault each face charges including engaging in physical violence with a deadly or dangerous weapon while in a restricted building.

Prosecutors say a text on Mattice's cellphone said he “maced a cop.”