New York State Police searching for woman abducted in Monroe County

According to police, 43-year-old Jessica Northrup is believed to be in danger and was last seen in Spencerport, NY.
Credit: New York State Police

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police and Ogden Town Police are looking for 43-year-old Jessica Northrup who was abducted and believed to be in danger.

According to police, Northrup was last seen on Ogden Parma Townline Road in Spencerport in Monroe Country at 7:44 p.m. on Oct. 19.

She was last seen with Paul Collen who was driving a 2019 white Dodge Journey with New York plates reading JLT6818.

Police say if you see him, don't approach but call 911 or the Ogden Town Police Department at (585) 770-3362.

