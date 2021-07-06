Maserati driver pleads guilty in fatal South Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver connected to a fatal crash in South Buffalo has accepted a deal to plead guilty.
Antonio Brown pled guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to four charges related to the deaths of Anthony Twentyfive III and Kristin LaBruno.
Brown, 34, of Buffalo, was reportedly under the influence when the Maserati he was driving struck a Toyota occupied by Twentyfive and Labruno on Seneca Street just after 2:30 in the morning October 27, 2019. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.
Brown pled guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and two counts of manslaughter. He is now facing 3 to 9 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.
In addition to pandemic-related delays, the investigation was being held up because investigators were waiting for information from the black box inside the 2008 Maserati to determine the speed of the vehicle and when the driver hit the brakes. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn had said the black box needed to be sent to Italy.