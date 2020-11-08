Maserati driver charged in October crash that killed two people

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly eleven months after a grinding crash took the lives of two young people on a rainy night in South Buffalo, charges have been filed.
Antonio Brown, 34, of Buffalo was the driver of a Maserati that struck a Toyota occupied by Anthony Twentyfive III and Kristin Labruno on Seneca St. in October, killing them both.
Tuesday, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case arraigned Brown on a grand jury indictment charging him with one count of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter second. Case also revoked Brown's license.
Bail was set at $50,000. A future court date has not yet been set.