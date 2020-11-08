Maserati driver charged in October crash that killed two people

The accident in South Buffalo last October claimed the lives of Anthony Twentyfive III and Kristin Labruno.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly eleven months after a grinding crash took the lives of two young people on a rainy night in South Buffalo, charges have been filed.

Antonio Brown, 34, of Buffalo was the driver of a Maserati that struck a Toyota occupied by Anthony Twentyfive III and Kristin Labruno on Seneca St. in October, killing them both.

Tuesday, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case arraigned Brown on a grand jury indictment charging him with one count of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter second. Case also revoked Brown's license.