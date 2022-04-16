Police: Man arrested after barricading himself inside a home then trying to escape through a window

During the incident, Kenneth Hall allegedly tried to run by exiting through a window in the back of a home and was quickly apprehended by deputies.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said a man is now in jail after barricading himself inside a home early Saturday morning.

According to the news release, deputies were called to a home on Washington Street just before 1 a.m. for a reported domestic incident. When deputies arrived, they said Kenneth Hall allegedly barricaded himself within the caller’s home, and he refused to comply with deputies’ request to speak with him and to leave the home.

Deputies said after many attempts to get Hall to leave, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was called in. During the incident, Hall tried to run by exiting the home through a window in the back of the home and was quickly apprehended by deputies.