29-year-old man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges following an incident on Monday in Genesee County.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence on Sandhill Road on the Tonawanda Reservation in the Town of Alabama just before 2 a.m. for reports of an assault involving a knife.

Following an investigation, Jarrett C. Coniglio was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking a man with a knife and causing serious physical injury.

Coniglio was arrested for attempted murder in the second degree (a class B felony), assault in the first degree (a class B felony), criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (a Class D felony), intimidating a witness in the third degree (a class E felony), criminal mischief in the fourth degree (a class A misdemeanor) and menacing in the third degree (a class B misdemeanor). Coniglio was arraigned in the Town of Alabama Court.

The sheriff's office says Coniglio is scheduled to return to court on April 19.