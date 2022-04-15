29-year-old man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges following an incident on Monday in Genesee County.
According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence on Sandhill Road on the Tonawanda Reservation in the Town of Alabama just before 2 a.m. for reports of an assault involving a knife.
Following an investigation, Jarrett C. Coniglio was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking a man with a knife and causing serious physical injury.
Coniglio was arrested for attempted murder in the second degree (a class B felony), assault in the first degree (a class B felony), criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (a Class D felony), intimidating a witness in the third degree (a class E felony), criminal mischief in the fourth degree (a class A misdemeanor) and menacing in the third degree (a class B misdemeanor). Coniglio was arraigned in the Town of Alabama Court.
The sheriff's office says Coniglio is scheduled to return to court on April 19.
No further information has been provided at this time.