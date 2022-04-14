Buffalo Police assist US Marshals Service in apprehension of warrant suspect

The individual is currently at ECMC after sustaining a leg injury while allegedly jumping off a roof to evade law enforcement, according to BPD.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department assisted the United States Marshal Service in the apprehension of a warrant suspect on Thursday morning.

The subject is being held on an indictment warrant on rape in the first degree in Niagara County and is also facing charges in Buffalo for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, among other charges.

Police say they assisted around 8:30 a.m. in the area of West Utica Street and Brayton Street.

It is alleged by BPD that the suspect refused commands from officers and fought them as they tried to take him into custody. He was tasered by officers as he continued to struggle with law enforcement and after being warned they would do so.

Once the suspect was detained he was taken to ECMC to treat a leg injury for allegedly jumping off a roof to evade law enforcement, according to BPD.