Niagara Falls Police arrest 18-year-old allegedly involved in City Market shooting

According to a Niagara Falls City spokesperson, a 16-year-old victim was shot at City Market on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting at City Market earlier this week.

Police say Krestain M. Watson was taken into custody Thursday morning at his residence without incident.

Watson has been charged with one count of assault in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Police say Watson will be arraigned Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.