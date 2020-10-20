Lockport Mayor acknowledges increased crime in community: 'We cannot allow a select few people to impact our community in such a negative way'

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An increase in crime recently in the City of Lockport has the Mayor speaking out on Facebook.
This past weekend, six people were shot early Saturday morning at a large Halloween party at 43 S. Niagara Street. One of those people shot died from injuries. Police identified the deceased individual as Cheyenne Farewell of Medina, NY.
On Monday, Lockport Police were investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Erie and Walnut streets. No one was injured during that incident. The Lockport School District was on lockdown due to the shooting incident.
And Tuesday morning, many 2 On Your Side viewers reached out with pictures and videos of a vehicle on fire in the Walmart Super Center parking lot in Lockport. Though at this time, it's unclear if this is a crime or just an unfortunate accident. WGRZ has reached out to authorities, but we have yet to hear back.
Mayor Michelle Roman put out a statement on her personal Facebook page late Monday night.
"Events of the day: This morning there was a robbery at Frank's Deli on West Avenue. There was also an altercation between two vehicles that included shots fired near Erie and Walnut Streets. Our police have been partnering with other agencies and have had extra patrols out for months. We have added a person to the county drug task force, added a detective that focuses on gangs and drugs to the detective division, joined a regional task force to combat both, as well as asked for assistance from the state and federal levels. We understand it is scary to become a witness, but we will support you. You are not alone. Once one person speaks up, I believe others will follow in your strength. When you feel you don't have the strength, reach out to the community and allow us to offer a hand up. We cannot allow a select few people to impact our community in such a negative way. We have a lot of wonderful people of all ages, creeds, and color. We have seen the best in people. Unfortunately, over the last few months we have also seen the worst in people. I pray for all those in our community. I thank our first responders for protecting and serving our community, but they cannot do it alone."
Roman added that the community needs to come together and that anyone with information on the increased crime in Lockport to, "step up and speak out."
"Our community needs to support one another and encourage those who know something to step up and speak out. Together we can be Lockport Strong.
Sign up for the anonymous app: STOPit and use LockportPDTips to sign up for Lockport. You can share video, photos and text messages. Call our non-emergency number 716-433-7700."