Lockport Police currently investigating 'incidents' on Walnut Street; school district on lockdown for active shooter situation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is attempting to learn more regarding incidents happening in the City of Lockport Monday afternoon.

City of Lockport Police tell 2 On Your Side that there is currently an active investigation into "incidents" on Walnut Street.

Lockport School District tells 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval they are on lockdown right now because of an active shooter situation.

2 On Your Side has been given permission to use Nest cam footage of an incident involving vehicles spinning out and people running at the corner of Erie and Walnut street.

WATCH BELOW:

Police provided no further information.