x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Lockport Police currently investigating 'incidents' on Walnut Street; school district on lockdown for active shooter situation

The Lockport School District tells 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval they they are on lockdown right now because of an active shooter situation.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is attempting to learn more regarding incidents happening in the City of Lockport Monday afternoon.

City of Lockport Police tell 2 On Your Side that there is currently an active investigation into "incidents" on Walnut Street.

Lockport School District tells 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval they are on lockdown right now because of an active shooter situation.

2 On Your Side has been given permission to use Nest cam footage of an incident involving vehicles spinning out and people running at the corner of Erie and Walnut street.

WATCH BELOW:
| Nest
caughtonNestCam
Nest

Police provided no further information. 

We will update this story when more information is provided.

Related Articles