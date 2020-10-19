Medina High students return to school with their minds on graduate killed, two students injured

The entire school community is still in shock, after the death of Cheyenne Farewell, a 2018 Medina High graduate.

MEDINA, N.Y. — Medina High students and staff returned to school for the first time since a Medina High graduate was shot and killed at a Halloween party over the weekend in Lockport. Five others were shot including two current Medina High students – they survived.

School on Monday at Medina High was less about the curriculum and more about just being there for others.

"We really feel that giving the kids a place to meet and congregate and talk to counselors is very important at this point," said Medina Schools Superintendent Mark Kruzynski.

The entire school community still in shock, after the death of Cheyenne Farewell, a 2018 Medina High graduate. She and five others were shot at a large Halloween house party on South Niagara Street in Lockport early Saturday morning.

Farewell died – of the surviving victims, two are current Medina High students. District officials say they have been released from the hospital.

"You should be able to go to a party and not have it shot up by guns that’s my biggest concern to me is how this is happening in society as a whole it’s very very concerning to me," Kruzynski said.

Farewell was a junior at SUNY Brockport, majoring in English and psychology.

SUNY Brockport issued a statement reading: "It was with deep sadness that we shared with our campus community that Cheyenne Farewell passed away Saturday morning. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to Cheyenne’s family and friends during this most difficult time and ask that they are kept in your thoughts."

"I definitely remember Cheyenne as a fantastic person first and foremost and an outstanding student as well," Kruzynski said.

On Monday, Medina High students signed get-well posters for the two surviving students.

District officials say there will be other ways Cheyenne Farewell will be remembered. Details on how she’ll be remembered, still haven’t been determined.

In the meantime, there are a lot of questions for police on the search for who’s responsible and if anything was recovered from the scene.

We have received no new information from Lockport Police on the search for who is responsible. We requested numerous times for an update on this investigation from Lockport police and the search for who is responsible. But, we have not heard back from investigators.

The Niagara County Health Department says it never got a complaint about this house party exceeding occupancy levels.

The two Medina High students who survived, according to district officials, they have been released from the hospital they are recuperating at home. The superintendent says those two students actually wanted to return to school on Monday, but were told it was best not to.