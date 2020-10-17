1 dead, 5 hospitalized after Lockport shooting

Lockport Police said a woman from Medina died from her injuries.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning six people were shot at a large Halloween party, according to Lockport Police Department. Investigators said one person was killed and five others were taken to area hospitals.

Just after midnight on Saturday police responded to 43 S. Niagara St. after getting reports of shots fired. Once on scene, authorities said they learned six people had been shot, one of which died from her injuries. Police identified the deceased individual as Cheyenne Farewell of Medina, NY.

The five other gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to Police. The condition of those victims is still unknown.