Authorities asking for community's help to find person responsible for fatal Lockport shooting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend at a Halloween party.

The shooting took place early Saturday morning at a house on 43 South Niagara Street in Lockport. Police say bullets were shot through a closed metal garage door; six people were shot.

Cheyenne Farewell was killed. Five others were taken to the hospital.

Lockport Police say the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the New York State Police, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara County Violent Crimes Task Force, Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analyst Center, United States Marshals Service and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Police are asking for the public's help to find those responsible. They're asking anyone with pictures, video footage, or social media pertaining to this shooting to please send it to police. The Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analyst Center has set up a dedicated email for people to send this information to at nicacnf@gmail.com.

“We know that many young people attended the party and may be concerned about their parents finding out or are being discouraged from getting involved," said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek in a statement. "We need your courage to come forward with anything you may know. This is a tragedy beyond words. Cheyenne was an innocent victim and deserves justice, her family, her friends, her community deserve justice."

Wojtaszek added, “We sincerely appreciate the public’s patience. Building a case takes time, diligence and tremendous effort. As most people can appreciate, law enforcement cannot always share details of the investigation with the public. I can assure you that everyone is working day and night to hold those responsible for this senseless loss of precious life."