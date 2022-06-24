x
Crime

Lancaster man given prison time for killing teenage bicyclist, injuring another

Kevin Czajka, 55, was sentenced on Friday to 1 2/3 to five years in prison.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com
Judge's gavel on table in office

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster man has been given prison time for killing a teenage bicyclist and for injuring another person.

Kevin Czajka, 55, was sentenced on Friday to 1 2/3 to five years in prison for one count of aggravated vehicular assault (a class “C” felony) and one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree (a class “D” felony).

Czajka hit two teenagers on bikes while he was driving while intoxicated in August 2020 on Pleasant View Drive in the Town of Lancaster, according to prosecutors. He drove off and was later located by Lancaster Police officers.

Both teens were taken by ambulance to ECMC. Maytham Vukelic, 18, of East Aurora died at the hospital. The other victim was in the hospital for several days because he was seriously injured.  

Czajka pleaded guilty to the charges against him at the end of May.

