East Aurora teen hit and killed by drunk driver; remember for love of the outdoors

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Lancaster Police have released the names involved following a hit and run that happened back in August.

Police say Maytham Vukelic, 18, of East Aurora, was hit from behind when he was riding his bike on Pleasant View Drive with a friend. Vukelic was transported to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

The other teen involved in the accident suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The driver, Kevin Czajka, 53, of Lancaster fled from the scene but was later found by Lancaster Police was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, charges are pending for Czajka.

Vukelic's family released a statement saying that Maytham was a 2020 graduate from East Aurora High School, he had a love and passion for the outdoors, loved fishing and canoeing and that he had a goal of becoming an arborist and outdoor adventure guide.