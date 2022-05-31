Lancaster man pleads guilty to killing bicyclist, injuring another

Kevin Czajka, 55, killed an East Aurora teenager while driving drunk in 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to the highest charges against him for killing a teenage bicyclist and for injuring another person.

Kevin Czajka, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault (class “C” felony) and one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree (class “D” felony) Tuesday morning.

Czajka hit two teenagers on bikes while he was driving while intoxicated in August of 2020 on Pleasant View Drive in the Town of Lancaster. He drove off and was later located by Lancaster Police officers.

Both teens were taken by ambulance to ECMC. Maytham Vukelic, 18, of East Aurora died at the hospital. The other victim was in the hospital for several days because he was seriously injured.

Czajka faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of June.