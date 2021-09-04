Driver indicted for hit-and-run that left teenage bicyclist dead

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Kevin J. Czajka was under the influence when he hit two teens riding their bikes in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster man is facing eight felony charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left one teenager dead and another seriously hurt.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn's Office announced the charges Friday morning against 53-year-old Kevin J. Czajka. Investigators say Czajka was driving under the influence of alcohol on August 28, 2020 when he hit two teenage boys riding their bikes around 10 p.m. on Pleasant View Drive.

The D.A.'s Office says Czajka initially fled the scene, but he was later located by Lancaster Police.

Both of the teens were taken to ECMC for treatment. Maytham Vukelic, 18, of East Aurora, died at the hospital. The other victim sustained serious injuries and was in the hospital for several days.

Czajka was arraigned Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns.

He faces two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, two counts of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Serious Physical Injury.

All of these charges are felonies. Bail was set at $50,000, which was posted during a lower court hearing.

