Lancaster man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed East Aurora teen

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed an East Aurora teen last month.

Kevin J. Czajka, 53, was arraigned in Lancaster Town Court Tuesday on the following charges:

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Class “C” felony

One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Class “D” felony

One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death, Class “D” felony

One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Serious Physical Injury, Class “E” felony

Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Class “A” misdemeanors

Three vehicle and traffic law violations

Investigators say Czajka allegedly was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Pleasant View Drive when he hit two teenage boys who were riding their bicycles. He is accused of also leaving the scene of the accident.

Both teens were taken to ECMC. One of the victims, Maytham Vukelic, 18 died at the hospital. The second victim suffered multiple injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.