Hamburg woman pleaded guilty to charge after juvenile brought her pistol to school

Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after a juvenile brought her pistol to school last year.

Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman.

She was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 28 a child brought Zylinski-Sowa's pistol to Frontier Middle School.

Another student at the school reported the incident and Town of Hamburg Police Department were notified. The juvenile was found in possession of the gun, which was allegedly loaded at the time, according to prosecutors. He is also said to have been found with an extra loaded magazine and loose rounds.

The juvenile was arrested without incident. The juvenile lived with the defendant. The case against juvenile offender will be adjudicated in Family Court.