West Seneca Police officer charged in alleged off-duty thefts from home improvement stores

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca Police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being charged in an alleged series of thefts from local home improvement stores.

Ryan J. Miller, 33, was arraigned Tuesday night on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Miller is accused of stealing merchandise by either cancelling items he ordered or leaving the store without paying. The alleged incidents happened between October 1, 2021 and April 8, 2022.

The DA's office says Miller was off-duty at the time and the items allegedly taken total over $10,000. A search warrant was served at Miller's home Tuesday and some of the stolen merchandise was allegedly recovered.

West Seneca Police Chief Edward Baker released the following statement Wednesday responding to Miller's arrest:

Miller is free on his own recognizance and is due back in West Seneca Town Court for a felony hearing next month.