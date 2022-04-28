More security coming to the Walden Galleria on weekends

A one-year pilot program will put two Erie County probation officers at the mall after some high-profile violence. The mall will reimburse taxpayers for the cost.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More security will be coming to the Walden Galleria on weekends through a program approved by the Erie County Legislature on Thursday.

The one-year pilot program will put two Erie County probation officers at the mall after some high-profile violence there.

The mall will reimburse taxpayers for the cost.

It's similar to a program that was used at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.

Late last year, After Christmas, the Cheektowaga Police Department said two juveniles were arrested following two separate incidents at the Walden Galleria.