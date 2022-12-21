Hamburg man arrested on charges for possession of explosive devices, violating probation

Michael Meyers was on probation following pleading guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in August.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Hamburg man has been arraigned on charges for possession of explosive devices and for violation of probation.

Prosecutors say that Erie County probation officers found eight homemade tube-shaped explosive devices in the home of Michael Meyers on Hywood Drive in Hamburg.

Meyers was arraigned in State Supreme Court Monday on a violation of probation. He was also arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on Tuesday afternoon on eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (class “D” felonies).

Meyers is being held without bail.

Meyers was sentenced to three years probation for endangering the welfare of two minors.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in August.

Investigators say Meyers 'acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child.' Police say one of the acts happened between December 2015 through August 2019 when the victim was 11.

Another act happened around May 2016 through September 2019 and that Meyers 'acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child.' The victim, in this case, was 13.

Both victims were known to Meyers and happened in the towns of Boston and Hamburg.

