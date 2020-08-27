Former Boy Scout executive indicted for alleged sexual conduct with child victims

While allegations are not associated with his role, 58-year-old Michael Meyers was serving on the organization's board at the time of the investigation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, and former Boy Scout executive, is facing charges of sexual conduct involving two children.

Michael Meyers, 58, was arraigned after an Erie County Grand Jury handed up charges against him of Course Sexual Conduct Against a Child, Sexual Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In the first case starting on or about December, 2015 through August 2019, Meyers was allegedly involved in incidents in both the towns of Hamburg and Boston starting when the first victim was 11-years-old.

In the second case, starting on or about May, 2016 through September, 2019, he was allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a victim who was 13 at the time it started, also in the towns of Hamburg and Boston.

At the time of the investigation, Meyers was serving on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America and previously served as council president. While the charges are not connected to his role with the Scouts, the organization took immediate action to ban him from any further role with them.

State Supreme Court Justice William Boller released Meyers on his own recognizance until his next court date in November and issued orders of protection on behalf of both victims.