Hamburg man sentenced to probation for child endangerment

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg man was sentenced to three years of probation for endangering the welfare of two minors.

Michael M. Meyers, 60, was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in August.

Investigators say Meyers 'acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child.' Police say one of the acts happened between December 2015 through August 2019 when the victim was 11.

Another act happened around May 2016 through September 2019 and that Meyers 'acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child.' The victim, in this case, was 13.

The defendant was known to both victims and the crimes occurred at locations in the Town of Boston and the Town of Hamburg.