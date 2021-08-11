x
Crime

Grand Island man pleads guilty to felony animal cruelty

Brian N. Kline pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony.
Credit: ECSO
Brian N. Kline

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 43-year-old Grand Island man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally injuring a dog last spring.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Brian N. Kline hit and kicked a toy poodle on Baseline Road in Grand Island on March 12, 2020. The dog's owner found the animal dead in its crate the next morning. A necropsy was performed and it was determined that the dog died from blunt force trauma.

Kline pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

Kline remains released on his own recognizance and will return to court on January 14, 2022 for sentencing.

