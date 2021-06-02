South Buffalo man sentenced for killing neighbor's dog

Investigators say Timothy Manning intentionally shot his neighbor's dog on Buffum Street last April, killing it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man will not spend time in jail for shooting and killing his neighbor's dog last year.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, was sentenced Tuesday to a one-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine.

Investigators say Manning intentionally shot his neighbor's dog on Buffum Street in April of 2020, killing it

Manning pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and one count of discharge of a firearm, shotgun, rifle, or other dangerous weapon.