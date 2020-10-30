Man accused of killing acquaintance’s dog and damaging vehicle

Authorities say Wade Remington planted evidence at the scene to make it look like another person committed the crimes.

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is facing charges after being accused of killing an acquaintance’s dog and damaging their vehicle following a domestic incident.

Wade Remington, 45, of Gainesville, NY, is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Criminal Mischief Third Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Falsely Reporting an Incident.

Authorities say Remington planted evidence at the scene to make it look like another person committed the crimes. He reported the incident to police on Tuesday, October 27 in an attempt to blame another individual, but investigators determined that he committed the acts.