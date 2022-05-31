Former police dispatch supervisor sentenced for sexually assaulting female employees

Brett A. Rider, 48, was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor was sentenced Tuesday morning to a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, for sexually assaulting employees.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says over the course of several years Brett A. Rider, 48, of Kenmore, "engaged in inappropriate, sexually harassing behavior while on-duty as an acting dispatch supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department." Rider also sexually assault three female employees while off-duty.

The first incident happened in Sept. 2009 when Rider attempted to have sexual intercourse with a female victim by "forcible compulsion." The second incident happened in June 2017 when Rider forcibly touched a second female victim's intimate parts. The third incident happened in Nov. 2019 when Rider tried to have sexual intercourse with a third female victim by "forcible compulsion."

Rider pleaded guilty back in March to two counts of attempted rape in the first degree (class C violent felonies) and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree (class D violent felony).

As part of his sentence, Rider will be required to register as a sex offender.