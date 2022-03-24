Former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor pleaded guilty to secually assaulting multiple women

Brett Rider pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, a former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor pleaded guilty to attempted rape and sexual abuses charges involving fellow co-workers.

Brett Rider, 48, of Kenmore pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges to two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said that over the course of several years Rider engaged in inappropriate behavior and sexually harassed multiple women while on duty. He is also accused of sexually assaulting three women who worked with him while off duty.

The counts that the defendant pleaded to include:

The defendant engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a female victim in September 2009.

The defendant subjected a second female victim to sexual conduct by forcibly touching her intimate parts in June 2017.

That he also engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a third female in November 2019

The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision.

Rider is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of May. He is being held without bail.