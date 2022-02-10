North Tonawanda man sentenced for violent sexual assault

Alexander Brewer was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, a North Tonawanda man has been sentenced for a violent sexual assault.

Alexander Brewer, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Prosecutors allege that in 2020, Brewer subjected a female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a home in the Town of Cheektowaga. Brewer is accused of harming the female who was hospitalized for injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

Brewer pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree and one count of aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree in December of 2021. He pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges in the indictment against him.