Tonawanda dentist pleads guilty to attempted forcible touching of female patient

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda dentist has admitted to attempted forcible touching a female patient two years ago.
Tiberiu V. Sfintescu (aka Vali Sfintescu), 74, of Williamsville pleaded to one count of attempted forcible touching, which is a misdemeanor.
Investigators say Sfintescu "attempted to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office on Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda" in May 2020.
Sfintescu could face a maximum of 90 days in jail when he is sentenced on August 1. He is currently released on his own recognizance.
Officials say as part of his plea, Sfintescu sold his dental practice and voluntarily surrendered his license to practice dentistry in NYS. There is an order of protection still in place for the victim.