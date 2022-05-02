Tonawanda dentist pleads guilty to attempted forcible touching of female patient

Tiberiu V. Sfintescu, 74, of Williamsville pleaded to one count of attempted forcible touching, which is a misdemeanor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda dentist has admitted to attempted forcible touching a female patient two years ago.

Investigators say Sfintescu "attempted to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office on Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda" in May 2020.

Sfintescu could face a maximum of 90 days in jail when he is sentenced on August 1. He is currently released on his own recognizance.