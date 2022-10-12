Eden Police make arrest in incident at town supervisor's home

On Wednesday police announced the arrest of Adam Jones, 40, on charges of criminal mischief and placing a false bomb.

EDEN, N.Y. — For months now, we've been reporting on a series of incidents along Hillbrook Drive in the Town of Eden that started a year ago. Eden Police say the incidents included a fake pipe bomb thrown through the window of the town supervisor's home.

They believe he's the person behind three of the seven incidents on that street, but say they believe there were others involved and more arrests may be coming.

At the time of the fake pipe bomb incident, police said that political messages were written on the device referencing Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's run for Erie County Clerk. We asked Eden Police Chief Greg Savage if they have any indication of the motive now that there's been an arrest.

"He indicated to us that he was paid to do this," Savage said. "We are trying to establish some connections between the people he claims were paying him and some other people that may have been involved."

Savage says tips from the public came in after the department released a surveillance image of a suspect involved in another incident in August, and they believe Jones is the man in that photo.

The case has been transferred out of Town of Eden Court after Judge Melissa Zittel recused herself because of the involvement of the town supervisor in the incident.