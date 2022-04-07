Eden Police investigating a series of criminal mischief cases on Hillbrook Drive

The incidents date back to October 2021.

EDEN, N.Y. — The Eden Police Department is investigating a series of criminal mischief cases on Hillbrook Drive that date back to last October.

Eden Police say the first incident happened in October 2021, when a resident reported a man came to his house to deliver a message to him that he was disrespectful to someone on the street, and that he needed to apologize. The resident didn't know what the man was referring to, and the man left without incident. A short time later on October 12, 2021, an object was thrown the front window of that resident's home. Video surveillance showed a person arriving and leaving in a small, dark-colored SUV.

That same resident had items thrown at his house the next several months, with the last incident occurring on March 6, 2022.

On March 28, Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who also lives on Hillbrook Drive, but several houses down from the other resident, had a simulated explosive device thrown through her front window. There was writing on that device in regards to her campaign to run for Erie County Clerk.

Eden Police are working with other agencies, including the ATF, Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Erie County District Attorney to help in the case. If you have any information on this case, you can contact Eden Police at: (716) 992-9211.