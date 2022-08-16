Eden Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in Hillbrook Drive criminal mischief case

Police released pictures on Monday of a person they say threw an object through the front window of a home.

EDEN, N.Y. — The Town of Eden Police Department is investigating more reports of criminal mischief on Hillbrook Drive.

Police released pictures on Monday of a person they say threw an object through the front window of a home. They say this house has been targeted at least four times in the past.

In the latest incident, at least one object was thrown through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive just before 3:40 a.m. After throwing the object, the person then fled through neighboring yards, according to police.