Eden Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in Hillbrook Drive criminal mischief case

EDEN, N.Y. — The Town of Eden Police Department is investigating more reports of criminal mischief on Hillbrook Drive.
Police released pictures on Monday of a person they say threw an object through the front window of a home. They say this house has been targeted at least four times in the past.
In the latest incident, at least one object was thrown through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive just before 3:40 a.m. After throwing the object, the person then fled through neighboring yards, according to police.
Anyone with information about these incidents, or anyone who recognizes the person in the photos, is asked to call the Town of Eden Police Department at (716) 992-9211.