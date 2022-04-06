Eden Police investigating criminal mischief incidents on Hillbrook Drive

The alleged crimes inlcuded the simulated explosive device thrown through the window of Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home.

EDEN, N.Y. — Eden Police are looking for the public's help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for several criminal mischief incidents dating back to last summer.

Police say all of the matters took place on the same street, Hillbrook Dr. The most recent took place last week when a simulated explosive device was thrown through the front window of Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home. Surveillance video captured images of that suspect arriving on foot and throwing the object at the home.

Additional incidents include objects being thrown at other homes on the street. One resident tells police they had four objects thrown at their house over the past several months, the last one occurring on March 6.

It is not clear if the same person is responsible for these events.