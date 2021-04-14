Depew man arraigned on animal cruelty charges for allegedly beating cat to death

Boyd C. Baker, 51, was arraigned Wednesday morning for allegedly beating his cat to death with a baseball bat, according to the Erie County DA's Office.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A 51-year-old Depew man was arraigned Wednesday morning for allegedly beating his cat to death with a baseball bat, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Boyd C. Baker was arraigned on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony, and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance, a class A misdemeanor.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Depew Police officers were called to a residence on Penora Street on February 14, just before 11 p.m. It's alleged that Baker hit his cat "multiple times with a baseball bat, causing its death." The incident allegedly took place in the driveway outside of Baker's house.

Baker was released on his own recognizance, and a return court date has yet to be scheduled.