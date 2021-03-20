Olean man arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting dog

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, the dog was found shot and abandoned on March 3, on Wayman Ranch Road in the Town of Olean.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — An Olean man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a dog and leaving him in the woods, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the dog was found shot and abandoned on March 3, on Wayman Ranch Road in the Town of Olean.

Upon further investigation, James Crawford, 49, was arrested on March 16 for aggravated animal cruelty, a felony. Crawford was issued an appearance ticket for a later date at the Town of Olean Court.