WNY woman arrested for animal cruelty

AMITY, N.Y. — New York State Police in Amity have charged a Genesee, N.Y. woman several counts of animal cruelty.

Nicole J. Peters, 27, is charged with nine counts of Failure to Provide Sustenance and nine counts of Neglect of Impounded Animal.

Investigators with the State Police and Allegany County SPCA received a complaint of malnourished and neglected dogs, ducks, and chickens at a residence on Deer Creek Road in the town of Genesee.